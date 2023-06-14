Baseball Brawl: Police Use Stun Gun On Teen After Melee At Worcester Game

The fight broke out around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12, at Kendrick Field on Brooks Street, Worcester police said on Wednesday. Players were shaking hands after the game when someone threw a punch, and a brawl followed.

A man was injured in the skirmish, and paramedics treated him for minor injuries at the scene.

As officers were sorting out what happened, a small group of family members of someone who'd been in the brawl "aggressively" approached someone they were told punched their relative, police said.

Worcester police held them back from reaching any of the players, but one 17-year-old broke free from an officer's grasp and seemed to be prepared to attack a group of people. That's when the officer used his stun gun to stop the boy, authorities said.

The teen was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, Worcester police said. Officials did not release his name.

A 22-year-old and 45-year-old Worcester man will also face assault and battery charges.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.