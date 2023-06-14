Partly Cloudy 67°

Baseball Brawl: Police Use Stun Gun On Teen After Melee At Worcester Game

A melee following a baseball game in Worcester earlier this week ended with police using a stun gun on a teenager who refused to back down, authorities said. 

A Worcester police officer used his stun gun on a teenager after a fight broke out after a baseball game at Kendrick Field on Monday, June 12, authorities said.
Josh Lanier
The fight broke out around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12, at Kendrick Field on Brooks Street, Worcester police said on Wednesday. Players were shaking hands after the game when someone threw a punch, and a brawl followed. 

A man was injured in the skirmish, and paramedics treated him for minor injuries at the scene. 

As officers were sorting out what happened, a small group of family members of someone who'd been in the brawl "aggressively" approached someone they were told punched their relative, police said. 

Worcester police held them back from reaching any of the players, but one 17-year-old broke free from an officer's grasp and seemed to be prepared to attack a group of people. That's when the officer used his stun gun to stop the boy, authorities said. 

The teen was arrested and charged with two counts of assault and battery, disorderly conduct, and disturbing the peace, Worcester police said. Officials did not release his name. 

A 22-year-old and 45-year-old Worcester man will also face assault and battery charges. 

