Gregory J. Batchelor, 50, was convicted of four counts of taking indecent liberties with two children at an Athol location in 2019 and 2022, the Northwestern District Attorney said.

Batchelor was convicted following a two-day trial wherein five people — four children and one adult — testified against him, the prosecutor said.

Assistant District Attorney Jillian Parent thanked them for their courage to testify in open court.

These convictions were the result of a collaborative effort between the District Attorney’s Office, Athol Police Department Detectives Douglas Kaczmarcyk and Corey Chauvette, and our Family Service Advocate Moira McDonald. The heroes here are the young girls who had the bravery to come forward and recount these crimes. We believe justice was served by the jury verdict and subsequent sentence.”

Batchelor will serve three years of probation after his release. He must not have any contact with his victims, register as a sex offender, undergo substance abuse and sex offender treatment, and remain alcohol and drug-free during that time.

