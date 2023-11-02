Accused Worcester State Shooter Busted In New York: Police

Kevin Rodriquez, of Lawrence, is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm and armed assault with intent to murder, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office has said. Though, they've released scant details on his arrest.

Rodriquez is accused of shooting Randy Armando Melendez Jr., of Southbridge, and another man after a fight in a parking lot of the Chandler Street campus around 2:30 a.m., police said. Videos of the incident were posted online shortly after the killing.

Neither of the victims nor suspects attended Worcester State University.

Melendez had turned 19 years old days before he was killed.

Randy Melendez Jr.'s family created a GoFundMe to help pay for his funeral. The campaign has raised more than $9,500 of its $10,000 goal as of Thursday afternoon.

"Our son was a great kid, hardworking, who loved being around friends and family. He loved spending his spare time at home with his family. We are going through the hardest time of our life and wouldn’t wish this on anyone," his stepmother wrote in the fundraiser.

Richard Nieves, 19, was also arrested in the shooting on a gun charge, officials said. Though police do not believe he shot anyone, the Worcester prosecutor said.

The second person who was shot in the incident was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Officials have not released an update on his condition.

Worcester police are investigating the shooting.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.