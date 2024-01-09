A Year After Brookfield's Brittany Tee Disappeared, Police Have Not Given Up On Search

Brittany Tee, of Brookfield, was last seen leaving her home on Main Street around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10, 2023. Her family reported her missing three days later, the Worcester County District Attorney said.

As the anniversary of her disappearance approaches, the prosecutor's office reiterated that investigators have not given up on the search for her.

Tee is described as 5-foot-6, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black winter coat, a hoodie, jeans, and work boots, authorities report.

In the weeks after she disappeared, state and local authorities utilized helicopters, drones, police dogs, and trained civilian search teams to bolster their efforts, but they found nothing.

Information about her disappearance can be called into a tip line created for her at 508-453-7589. Tips can also be emailed to WorcesterDAUnresolved@mass.gov.

