Autistic 4-Year-Old Sutton Girl Drowns In Neighbor's Pool

Police in Sutton received a 911 call around 3:50 p.m. that the girl had gone missing in the Peachtree Drive area, the Worcester County District Attorney said. Officers quickly began a search and found the girl in the pool.

Responders rushed her to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, where doctors pronounced her dead, authorities said.

Police did not speculate how she got out of her house.

Sutton police made a Facebook post offering condolences to the family and the community.

The past 12 hours have been incredibly difficult for one of our families in town and our team of first responders. There are no words that we can offer to help ease the heartache our residents our feelings no. We are so incredibly sorry.

