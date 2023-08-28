Overcast 66°

2 Shot During Caribbean Festival In Worcester: Police

Dozens of people descended on Institute Park in Worcester on Sunday, Aug. 27, to enjoy the food and festivities of the annual Caribbean Festival. But many ran away in fear after gunshots erupted nearby and injured two — including a teenager. 

Worcester police
Paramedics treated a 15-year-old and 23-year-old for non-life-threatening injuries and took them to an area hospital, Worcester police said. 

Officials then canceled the event and cleared the park to investigate the shooting. 

Initial reports say the gunshots came from the area of Salisbury and Boynton Streets around 6 p.m. Police believe the two who were shot were innocent bystanders and not involved in any dispute. 

Worcester police ask anyone with information to contact investigators at 508-799-8651. 

