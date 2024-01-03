Fair 39°

Michael Piers Is State's First '$1M Snow Much Money' Winner

A Worcester County who has provided for his family for the past 33 years says he knows what he will do with his $1 million lottery win. 

 Photo Credit: Massachusetts State Lottery
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Michael Piers, of Oxford, is the first seven-figure winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Snow Much Money” $5 scratch-off game. 

He elected to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity. 

Piers said he's been a married family man for 33 years, and he plans to be prudent and invest some of his winnings. 

He bought the ticket at RT 12 Variety at 126 Main St. in Oxford. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale. 

