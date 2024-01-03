Michael Piers, of Oxford, is the first seven-figure winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$1,000,000 Snow Much Money” $5 scratch-off game.

He elected to take the lump sum payment of $650,000 (before taxes) rather than the annuity.

Piers said he's been a married family man for 33 years, and he plans to be prudent and invest some of his winnings.

He bought the ticket at RT 12 Variety at 126 Main St. in Oxford. The store will get a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.