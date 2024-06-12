$1M Lottery Ticket Sold In Central Mass

They claimed the seven-figure jackpot after correctly guessing five of the "Mega Millions" numbers in the multi-state drawing on Tuesday, June 11. Those numbers were 1, 5, 7, 22, and 24, with the Megaplier 8.

The winner's name was not released.

They bought the ticket at Anderson's Variety Store at 266 Blackstone St. in Blackstone. The store will get a $10,000 bonus.

There were 630 winning tickets worth $600 or more collected on Tuesday. Click here to see the list of winners.

