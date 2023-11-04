Woman, 85, Hits Man, Truck, Tree In Pittsfield; 1 In Critical Condition: Cops

Judith Daly was driving a Hyundai Sonata north on Central Berkshire Blvd just after 3:30 p.m. when she hit Noor Khan Zadran, a 26-year-old man from Albany, New York, Pittsfield police said.

Daly continued driving to West Housatonic Street and slammed into a pick-up truck driven by David Turner of Hancock, authorities said. The Hyundai pressed on until the car left the road and crashed into a tree near 1500 West Housatonic St., police said.

Zadran was rushed to Berkshire Medical Center before being airlifted to Albany Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition. Daly suffered serious injuries in the crashes.

Police are investigating the crashes. No charges have been filed.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact Officer Gallagher of the Pittsfield police traffic unit at 413-448-9700 ext. 549.

