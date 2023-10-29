Williamstown-Native Matthew Perry Dies: Hollywood Mourns Star of 'Friends,' Films

Police were called to his home around 4 p.m. and found him unresponsive in his hot tub. No drugs were found at the scene, and no foul play is expected, according to the LA Times. The immediate cause of death is unclear.

Perry parlayed his superstardom on NBC's "Must See TV" lineup into several films and other major television roles before stepping away to receive help for drug and alcohol addictions multiple times. Last year, he released a memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," which discussed his career, life, and his 15 stints in rehab. It was a New York Times Best Seller.

His longevity in Hollywood and his beloved work made a real impression on millions of people. Many of them took to social media to share their grief after the news broke. That included many of his co-stars, friends, and colleagues. Here is a collection of some of those.

Though he was born in Williamstown, Massachusetts, Perry spent most of his childhood and adolescence in Canada, according to multiple news outlets.

He grew up friends with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as Perry's mother served as one-time press secretary for Trudeau's father, then Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau.

