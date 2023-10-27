Western Mass Cocaine/Fentanyl Dealer Sentenced To Prison After Guilty Plea

Hamden County resident Quentin Harris of Springfield, was sentenced on Tuesday, Oct. 24 to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to gun and drug charges following his arrest in August 2022.

An investigation into Harris began in August 2022 by the North Adams Police and the Berkshire County Drug Task Force into a potential drug dealing operation being run out of apartments on Ashland Street, said the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office.

Based on the investigation, Quentin Harris, of Springfield, was arrested.

During a search of his home and vehicle, investigators recovered:

$821 in cash

Twisted plastic containing a white rock-like substance weighing 20.5 grams (field tested positive for cocaine)

Twisted plastic baggie containing a white rock-like substance weighing 4 grams (field tested positive for cocaine)

Twisted plastic containing approximately 31 small prepacked twisted baggies of brown/tan powder weighing a total of 8.3 grams (Harris identified this as heroin)

Smith and Wesson .45 caliber handgun with laser attachment and a round loaded in the chamber

.45 caliber magazine located in the handgun

Six .45 caliber rounds of ammunition (including the round removed from the chamber of the firearm)

Harris was charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute, fentanyl

Trafficking in cocaine

Illegal possession of a firearm, second offense

Illegal possession of a loaded firearm

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

The $821 was forfeited upon sentencing.

Following the sentencing, Berkshire District Attorney Timothy Shugrue said: “It now should be evident that there is an active drug trafficking route from Springfield into the Berkshires."

