These High Schools Ranked Top 5 In Berkshire County: New Report

Evaluated on categories such as academics, administration, and sports, community and school ranking site Niche proclaimed that these public high schools rise to the top in Berkshire County:

No. 1 - Mt. Greylock Regional High School

- Mt. Greylock Regional High School No. 2 - Lenox Memorial High School

Lenox Memorial High School No. 3 - Monument Mountain Regional High School

Monument Mountain Regional High School No. 4 - Pittsfield High School

Pittsfield High School No. 5 - Lee Middle/High School

All five schools earned a grade of “B” or higher, which is based on dozens of public data sources and millions of reviews and opinions from families.

Lenox and Mt. Greylock sit solidly at “A” grades, with high marks for academics, teachers, sports, and college prep.

Monument High School slid in at a close second with an “A-” with sports, academics, and college prep listed as the school’s strongest assets.

Last but certainly not least, Pittsfield and Lee round out the top five with solid “B” grades; Niche claims the former excels in sports and diversity, while the latter offers stellar sports, resources, and facilities.

Niche also assesses clubs and activities, administration, and food to determine an overall letter grade.

Click here to see the full list from Niche.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.