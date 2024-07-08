Suspect Accused Of Killing Man, Leaving Body In Greenfield Apartment Returns To Mass From NY

Taaniel Herberger-Brown will be arraigned on Tuesday, July 9, in the slaying of Chris "Stix" Hairston, 35, in April, the Northwestern District Attorney said.

Police found Hairston's body on April 22 inside a Greenfield apartment on Chapman Street after neighbors called officers to report a disgusting smell coming from inside, the Northwestern District Attorney's Office said. It's unclear how long he had been dead before he was located.

Police have not released his cause of death.

Herberger-Brown was arrested on April 23 at Albany International Airport. He has remained in custody in New York since.

Massachusetts authorities traveled to New York on Monday, July 8, to retrieve the 42-year-old and return him to the Bay State to face a murder charge, the prosecutor said.

Memorials for Hairston flooded social media as friends and community members learned about his death.

Hairston was a gifted drummer who performed in bands and taught the instrument to children, his obituary said.

Chris was an exceptional and naturally talented percussionist skilled in drum set, drum corps and traditional African rooted drumming. He was a member of and assistant in the intergenerational group the Berkshire Rhythm Keepers. Chris shared his drumming talents at many venues including Kripalu as a member of the KDZ drum team, Canyon Ranch, BCC and with his group Blue Light Jazz Trio and as a guest percussionist with many local bands and featured artist at the Tamarack Hollow Berkshire Drum Fest. Chris "Stix" was a fun-loving spirit with a big, open heart, infectious laugh and deep understanding of rhythm and being "in the pocket" as he would say. His contribution and connection to the drum community reached far and wide. He will be deeply missed by so many.

Several people posted their shock online, noting that Hairston was young, talented, and a loving young man. He had struggles in his past, but he was working hard to regain control of his life, they said.

"Love you so much Chris Hairston. 💔💔💔😭💐🤟 You will be greatly missed," one person posted.

A funeral was held for Hairston in May.

