Partly Cloudy 79°

SHARE

State Police Shoot, Kill Man After 911 Call In Berkshire County

State police killed a man in the Berkshire County town of Hancock Saturday morning, Sept. 9, following a 911 call. 

A Massachusetts State Police officer
A Massachusetts State Police officer Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

The call came in just before 7 a.m., and police responded to a home on Richmond Road, state police said. It is unclear who made the call to authorities or why. 

During an "interaction" with a man at that address, a police officer fired his service weapon and fatally wounded the man, police said. 

State police have released few details beyond that, asking that all questions go through the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office as they are handling the investigation. 

Check back with Daily Voice for updates for updates on this developing story. 

to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE