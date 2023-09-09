State Police Shoot, Kill Man After 911 Call In Berkshire County

The call came in just before 7 a.m., and police responded to a home on Richmond Road, state police said. It is unclear who made the call to authorities or why.

During an "interaction" with a man at that address, a police officer fired his service weapon and fatally wounded the man, police said.

State police have released few details beyond that, asking that all questions go through the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office as they are handling the investigation.

Check back with Daily Voice for updates for updates on this developing story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice The Berkshires and receive free news updates.