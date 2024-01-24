Brian Hohman, 60, of Sandisfield, admitted to one charge of possession of child pornography and one charge of receipt and possession of an unregistered firearm on Wednesday, Jan. 24, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He remains in federal custody.

Police arrested Hohman in September after they found a sawed-off shotgun not registered to him at his home and a laptop, two phones, and a sim card containing child sexual abuse material, the prosecutor said.

He faces potentially decades in federal prison when he is sentenced in May.

This won't be his first go-round in a penitentiary, however.

Hohman was convicted on two separate occasions for taking indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14, state sex offender registry records show.

He was convicted of 10 counts of indecent assault on a child under 14, nine counts of rape of a child in 1993, and four other counts of rape, records show. He was convicted again for sexually assaulting a child in 2007.

