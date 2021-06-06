Western Mass School Districts Announce Early Dismissals Due To Heat Advisory

With a Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service in effect, some Western Mass school districts have announced early dismissals on Monday, June 7.
Heat index values in the upper 90s are expected Monday afternoon. The heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.
Chicopee Public Schools
All schools will be closing early for both in-person and remote learners. School will start at its regular time, but the schedule for dismissal is as follows:
11 a.m.: All middle and high schools
11:30 a.m.: Pre-K-Elementary Schools
Holyoke Public Schools
Three-hour early release
Springfield Public Schools
Schools will operate for half-day and preschool is canceled. Dismissal times vary.
