Western Mass School Districts Announce Early Dismissals Due To Heat Advisory

With a Heat Advisory issued by the National Weather Service in effect, some Western Mass school districts have announced early dismissals on Monday, June 7.

Heat index values in the upper 90s are expected Monday afternoon. The heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.

Chicopee Public Schools

All schools will be closing early for both in-person and remote learners. School will start at its regular time, but the schedule for dismissal is as follows:

11 a.m.: All middle and high schools

11:30 a.m.: Pre-K-Elementary Schools

Holyoke Public Schools

Three-hour early release

Springfield Public Schools

Schools will operate for half-day and preschool is canceled. Dismissal times vary.

