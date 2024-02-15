Retired Lenox Nurse, 66, ID'd As Body Found In Berkshire Mountains 3 Months After She Vanished

Susan Lockwood, of Lenox, vanished on Oct. 30, 2023, and despite multiple searches since then, her body was not found, Lenox police said. A specialized group of troopers and K9 units returned to the mountains in Lenox last week and located human remains.

The Berkshire County District Attorney's Office confirmed on Thursday, Feb. 15, that those remains belong to Lockwood.

A new round of searches was sparked on Friday, Feb. 9, when a man hiking with his dog on the Lenox Mountain trail found a boot with a foot inside.

Authorities couldn't begin a search of the area until Sunday, and a crew located her body on Monday. They matched Lockwood's dental records to the remains, the DA's office said.

Investigators did not say how she died at this time, but they do not suspect foul play.

Investigators had searched the area before. Police found Lockwood's car parked on Reservoir Road, not too far from the scene, and clothing she owned was also located near where her body was discovered, Lenox police said.

Her family told The Berkshire Eagle that she loved to hike the area off Reservoir Road.

Lockwood was a retired nurse from Kimball Farms Nursing Center in Lenox and had worked at Berkshire Medical Center as a nurse at a school for boys with severe mental illness, among other things, according to her LinkedIn.

