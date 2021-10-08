Woman Killed In Rollover I-90 Crash

A woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on I-90 in Massachusetts.

Troopers in Worcester County from the State Police-Charlton arracks responded to the crash eastbound in Charlton around 4:15 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8. The rollover crash resulted in the ejection of the operator.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the vehicle of a 34-year-old woman from Worcester rolled over in the area of the Charlton rest area, Massachusetts State Police said.

She was transported to UMass-Lakeside Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

A juvenile female passenger was also transported to UMass-Lakeside with no injuries for evaluation. No other vehicle was involved.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The entrance to the I90 eastbound Charlton rest area was closed for approximately two hours while the crash was investigated. Traffic flow on Route 90 was not impacted.

Charlton Fire and EMS assisted with the scene.

The crash remains under investigation with assistance from State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, Crime Scene Services Section, and the Charlton Barracks.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.