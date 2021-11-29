Woman Found Dead Inside Car In Western Mass

Police in Western Massachusets are investigating after a woman was found shot to death in a car and a man was found shot a short distance away.

The incident took place around 3:30 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 28 in Hampden on East Alvord Street in Springfield.

According to the Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called West Alvord Street for a SpotShotter activation.

Once on the scene, they found a man who was shot. He was transported to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, Walsh said.

A short time later officers found a car that had crashed into a parked car on East Alvord Street, with a woman dead inside from multiple gunshot wounds, he added.

