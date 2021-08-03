Woman Charged After Disturbance At Western Mass Bar

A 25-year-old Western Massachusetts woman was arrested for allegedly attacking police at an area bar and a man was placed in protective custody during the incident.

Officers in Hampden County responded to the Daily Pint Bar in Wilbraham on Boston Road for a noise complaint early Sunday, Aug. 1.

Upon arrival, officers observed several intoxicated parties who were refused service at the bar, according to the Wilbraham Police Department.

At that point time, a man and a woman became extremely belligerent and appeared heavily intoxicated, police said.

Officers on the scene were attempting to calm the subjects and obtain rides home for them.

Kimberly Ouimet, age 25, of Hampden, was unable to stand and fell to the ground, police said.

She became excessively belligerent and resisted officers' attempts to assist her into a vehicle where subsequently bit a police supervisor on the arm, police said.

She was advised she was under arrest however continued to kick and scream.

Ouimet was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

A second man was placed into protective custody at the scene for an undisclosed reason.

