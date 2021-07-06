Western Massachusetts Man Killed After Losing Control Of Vehicle, Police Say

A 59-year-old man was killed after he lost control of his car negotiating a curve and collided head-on with another vehicle in the opposite lane, according to police.

The crash took place shortly before 8:30 p.m., Monday, July 5, in Worcester County, near 49 South Main St., in Athol, said the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

The man, from the Town of Orange in Franklin County, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, the DA's Office said.

The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Athol firefighters had to use cutting equipment to remove the body from the wreckage. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The identity of the driver who died is being withheld pending notification of his family.

Police from Athol and Orange responded to the scene as did Massachusetts State Police Troopers.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.

The accident remains under investigation by State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office as well as the State Police Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section.

