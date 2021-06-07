Contact Us
Western Mass Motorcyclist Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
A Northfield man was killed during a single-vehicle motorcycle crash.
A Western Mass man died after his motorcycle crashed, the second fatal motorcycle crash in two days in the area.

The Franklin County man was found when a driver traveling south on Route 63 in Northfield came upon the crash and stopped to call 911 around 8:18 p.m., Sunday, June 6, said Laurie Loisel, of the Northwestern District Attorney's Office.

The driver stayed on the scene until Northfield Police officers and Massachusetts State Police troopers arrived.

The motorcyclist, a 35-year-old man who was a resident of Northfield, was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

Gregory J. Papageorge, 39, of Hatfield, died early Saturday, June 5, when his motorcycle went off the roadway at the intersection of Pantry and Mountain roads in Hatfield around 1:30 a.m.

In both accidents, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. 

The crashes remain under investigation State Police troopers assigned to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office as well as the State Police Collision Analysis &amp; Reconstruction Section.

