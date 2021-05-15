Western Mass Man Out On Bail Busted For Second Time For Heroin Trafficking, Police Say

A Western Mass man who has been out on bail for trafficking in heroin has been busted again, police said.

Jorge Diaz, age 64, of Springfield, was arrested on Tuesday, May 11, by Springfield Police after he was nabbed with 2,8000 bags of heroin, cocaine, and more than $8,000 in cash, said the Springfield Police.

On Wednesday, May 12, police seized an additional $40,6000 from Diaz's safety deposit box with a warrant, police said.

Diaz was out on bail from an October arrest where Springfield Police Narcotics detectives seized nearly 30,000 bags of heroin.

Arrested along with Diaz was Margarita Garcia, 40, of Springfield.

Diaz was charged with:

Heroin trafficking 36-100 Grams

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Garcia was charged with:

Heroin trafficking 36-100 Grams

Conspiracy to violate drug law

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B drug

Default warrant

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.