The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Western Mass Man Nabbed For Drive-By Shooting, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Kathy Reakes
Manuel Jose Sanchez
Manuel Jose Sanchez Photo Credit: Holyoke Police Department

A Western Massachusetts man has been arrested for allegedly being involved in a drive-by shooting.

The incident took place around 6 a.m.Tuesday, July 6, in Hampden County.

The Holyoke Police Department received a call from a concerned citizen about a suspicious van operating in the area of Appleton and Elm Street, Capt. Matt Moriarty said. 

Officers responded to the area and located the described van, which was parked by 145 Essex St. 

As officers talked with the driver of the van, he immediately said, “I don’t have anything, the gun is in the car.” 

A semi-automatic pistol was located in the rear passenger compartment, which was seized by officers, Moriarty said. 

It was later determined the passenger in the vehicle had performed a drive-by shooting in the area of 177 Elm St. 

At this point in time, the Holyoke Police Department has received no calls for shots fired. The officer completed a check around the Elm Street property and located a vehicle with damage consistent with bullet holes.

Holyoke detectives were dispatched to process the scene and begin a criminal investigation. During the investigation, a suspect was identified, as being 21-year-old Manuel Jose Sanchez, of Chicopee.

On Wednesday, July 7, Sanchez was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession of a firearm without an FID
  • Discharging a firearm within 500ft
  • Possession of Class B
  • Malicious destruction of property 

Anyone that has information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. 

