Western Mass Man Found Shot On City Street In Broad Daylight, Police Say

A Western Massachusetts man was found shot by police called to the area just minutes earlier.

The unidentified man was found around 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, on Murray Hill Avenue in Springfield with non-life-threatening injuries, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating.

