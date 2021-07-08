Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: One Killed, Two Hurt After Driver Crosses Yellow Line In Head-On Western Mass Crash, Police Say
Police & Fire

Western Mass Man Found Shot On City Street In Broad Daylight, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A man was found shot on a Springfield city street with non-life-threatening injuries.
A man was found shot on a Springfield city street with non-life-threatening injuries. Photo Credit: Pixabay/Mainzer-Einsatzfahrzeuge

A Western Massachusetts man was found shot by police called to the area just minutes earlier.

The unidentified man was found around 3 p.m., Wednesday, July 7, on Murray Hill Avenue in Springfield with non-life-threatening injuries, said Ryan Walsh, spokesman for the Springfield Police.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made.

The police department’s Detective Bureau is investigating. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.