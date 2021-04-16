Western Mass Man Dies After Being Hit By Two Vehicles

A 29-year-old Western Massachusetts man died after being struck by two vehicles on I-190, State Police said.

The man, a Franklin County resident from the Town of Orange, was walking near the median strip on the northbound side of the interstate after getting a flat tire in Sterling shortly after 9 p.m on Thursday, April 15.

Police said that the man - whose name has not been released - was driving a 2019 Subaru WRX on the southbound side of the highway when he lost control, crossed over the median into the northbound lanes, and got a flat.

The driver and his passenger, a 28-year-old man from Gardner, moved the Subaru into the breakdown lane on I-190 and got out of the car. The driver was then hit by two different cars while he was on foot in the median.

According to police, the first driver who struck the man did not stop, and investigators are actively looking for information about the vehicle and person behind the wheel.

After being struck by the initial car, a second driver, a 37-year-old woman from Leominster struck him in a 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, and remained at the scene during the investigation.

Police said that the victim was taken to Leominster Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No other injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

