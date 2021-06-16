Western Mass Man Busted For Trafficking In Heroin, State Police Say

Following a months-long investigation by a task force, a Western Mass man was busted during a search of his residence for allegedly trafficking in heroin.

Donivan Brooks, age 28, was the target of the investigation led by the Massachusetts State Police, along with the Holyoke Police, and numerous other agencies.

The warrant was served on Brooks around 6 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, at his Holyoke residence. Seized during the search included:

A safe containing one clear plastic knotted bag of white powder suspected to be cocaine (approximately 18 grams), a clear plastic bag of a substance suspected to be Psychedelic Mushrooms (approximately 7 grams), 450 bags/dosage units of a substance suspected to be heroin, a plastic container containing Xanax prescription medication (approximately 7 pills), and approximately $1,000 in cash.

A backpack with three bags containing a combined 21,500 bags/dosage units of heroin weighing an approximate total of 430 grams.

A safe containing a bundle of white wax paper folds with 10 bags/dosage units of a substance suspected to be heroin.

A plastic storage bin containing a bundle of white wax paper folds with 10 bags/dosage units of a substance suspected to be heroin.

While on scene troopers and officers conducted an inquiry of another occupant in the residence, identified as Alvin Heard, 35, of Holyoke.

The inquiry confirmed Heard had two active warrants for his arrest out of Holyoke and Chicopee District Courts.

Both Brooks and Heard were placed under arrest and transported to the Holyoke Police Department.

Both the case and investigation remain ongoing at this time. Brooks was charged with the following offenses:

Trafficking 200+ grams of heroin;

Trafficking 18-36 grams of cocaine;

Possession of a Class C substance with intent to distribute; and

Possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.