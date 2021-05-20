Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Western Mass Duo Nabbed With Gun During Traffic Stop, Police Say

Jonathan Ewig and Aaron Fogg
Jonathan Ewig and Aaron Fogg Photo Credit: Holyoke Police Department

Two Western Mass men have been arrested for alleged possession of a handgun during a traffic stop.

The incident took place around 2:16 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, when a Holyoke Police officer stopped a brown Toyota Corolla for running a stoplight, said Captain Matthew F. Moriarty of the Holyoke PD. 

As the officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the operator of the vehicle, identified as Aaron Fogg, and the passenger, Jonathan Ewig, he noticed a firearm magazine in the possession of Ewig, Moriarty said. 

As Ewig exited the vehicle he pulled away from the officer, bladed his body from the officer, and reached to his waistband. 

Ewig was detained by officers on the scene and a firearm was found, Moriarty said.

Fogg and Ewig were placed under arrest.

Ewig, age 22, of West Springfield, was charged with:

  • Carrying a firearm without a license
  • Possession of a firearm in a felony
  • Possession of a large capacity Firearm
  • Ammunition without an FID
  • Possession of drugs
  • Trafficking in cocaine

Fogg, age 24, of South Hadley, was charged with:

  • Fail to stop for red light
  • Unlicensed operation of a vehicle

