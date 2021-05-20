Western Mass Duo Nabbed With Gun During Traffic Stop, Police Say

Two Western Mass men have been arrested for alleged possession of a handgun during a traffic stop.

The incident took place around 2:16 a.m., Wednesday, May 19, when a Holyoke Police officer stopped a brown Toyota Corolla for running a stoplight, said Captain Matthew F. Moriarty of the Holyoke PD.

As the officer approached the vehicle and made contact with the operator of the vehicle, identified as Aaron Fogg, and the passenger, Jonathan Ewig, he noticed a firearm magazine in the possession of Ewig, Moriarty said.

As Ewig exited the vehicle he pulled away from the officer, bladed his body from the officer, and reached to his waistband.

Ewig was detained by officers on the scene and a firearm was found, Moriarty said.

Fogg and Ewig were placed under arrest.

Ewig, age 22, of West Springfield, was charged with:

Carrying a firearm without a license

Possession of a firearm in a felony

Possession of a large capacity Firearm

Ammunition without an FID

Possession of drugs

Trafficking in cocaine

Fogg, age 24, of South Hadley, was charged with:

Fail to stop for red light

Unlicensed operation of a vehicle

