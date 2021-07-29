Western Mass Drive-By Shooting Sends Bullet Through Apartment, Police Say

Police are investigating after a drive-by shooting on a city street sent a bullet through an apartment in Western Massachusetts.

The incident took place around 11 p.m., Wednesday, July 28, in Holyoke in the area of 21 Bowers St.

As officers arrived on the scene, they were told the involved vehicle had driven away from the area, said Holyoke Police Department Captain Matthew Moriarty.

The apartment had been struck with at least one bullet. The round entered the living room by way of a window, Moriarty said.

Currently, no injuries have been reported.

The Criminal Investigation Unit was dispatched to 21 Bowers to begin an investigation. While on scene investigators collected several live rounds and several spent casings.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900.

