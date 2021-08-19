Western Mass Drive-By Shooting Causes Extensive Damage, Police Say

A drive-by shooting in Western Massachusetts, the second in several days, caused extensive damage to the victim's home and vehicle.

The incident took place in Hampden County around midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 18, in Holyoke.

Officers responded to Homestead Avenue for reported shots fired, Holyoke PD Captain Matthew Moriarty said.

Officers arrived on the scene and secured the area. The homeowner exited his residence and officers inquired about his and his family's physical well-being; at this time no injuries were reported, Moriarty said.

The area was cordoned off and the Criminal Investigation Bureau reported to the scene. The homeowner's vehicle and house sustained extensive damage.

Damage to one of the vehicles during the drive-by shooting. Holyoke Police Department

Approximately 12 shell casings and projectiles were recovered, said Moriarty.

The casings are consistent with being the ammunition used when fired from an AK 47 Style rifle platform, he added.

Another drive-by shooting was reported on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 2:30 a.m.

Holyoke Police officers responded to the area of Adams and Clemente for the report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene and immediately noticed several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire.

The area was secured and no injuries have been reported. Witnesses reported a newer silver Honda Civic with shiny black rims was observed driving down the street shooting at motorcycles.

Anyone that has information is encouraged to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900.

