Undercover 'Johns' Sting Nabs Five In Western Mass

Five men were arrested in Western Massachusetts during an undercover prostitution detail after police received complaints from residents.

The "Johns" sting was carried out on Tuesday, June 15, in Springfield by members of the Springfield Police, the Hampden County Sheriff's Office, and the Massachusetts State Police, said Springfield spokesman Ryan Walsh.

Walsh said the sting was carried out in response to the ongoing quality of life complaints from citizens in the South End neighborhood.

The following men were arrested and charge charged with sexual conduct for a fee after allegedly offering to pay for a sexual act from an undercover officer:

Delroy Armstrong, age 45, of Springfield

Luis Gonzalez-Colon, age 45, of Agawam

Jason Cruz, 36, of Springfield

James Zarlengo, age 81, of East Longmeadow

Drevon Hornsby, 25, of Springfield

