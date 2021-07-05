Two Women Accused Of Dealing Drugs After Traffic Stop In Western Mass

Two women have been accused of dealing drugs after a traffic stop in Western Massachusetts uncovered cocaine and LSD, police announced.

The stop was made Sunday afternoon, July 4 in Hampshire County after narcotics investigators with the Ware Police Department say they obtained information through an investigation as to the operator being an "active distributor" of cocaine.

Samantha Calkins, age 44, and Christina Dufresne, age 28, are now both facing charges of possession with intent to distribute and conspiracy to violate the drug laws.

As a result of the stop and search, officers located an amount of crack cocaine and cocaine consistent with distribution, Ware Police said.

The following parties were arrested and charged with the following:

Calkins was charged with:

Distribution of a Class B drug (Cocaine)

Distribution of a Class B drug (LSD)

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B drug (Cocaine)

Possession of a Class B drug (Cocaine)

Conspiracy to violate drug laws

Dufresne was charged with:

Possession with Intent to distribute a Class B drug (Cocaine)

Possession of a Class B drug (cocaine)

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Laws

Both Calkins and Dufresne are being held in custody without the right to bail while awaiting their arraignment in Eastern Hampshire District Courthouse located in Belchertown on Tuesday, July 6.

