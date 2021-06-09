Two Killed In Western Mass Crash, State Police Say

Two people were killed during a two-vehicle crash in Western Mass.

The fatal crash took place around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 8, southbound on Route 391 in Chicopee, said the Massachusetts State Police.

An investigation revealed that a 2001 Acura MDX and a 2010 Kia Soul were southbound in the center lane, according to police.

Both vehicles entered the left lane and passed a third vehicle that was in the middle lane, and then the drivers of both the Kia and Acura moved back to the center lane.

The female driver of the Kia attempted to transition back to the left lane, lost control of the vehicle, and collided with the Acura, the state police investigation revealed.

Both vehicles slid off the western edge of the roadway and into the heavily wooded tree line, said police.

The Acura collided with at least two trees while the Kia rotated and also struck a tree, according to police.

Both operators were determined dead at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

