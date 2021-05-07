Two Extricated From Vehicle After Crash With Tractor-Trailer In Western Mass

A driver and passenger had to be extricated from their vehicle after being involved in an early-morning crash with a tractor-trailer in Western Massachusetts.

Massachusetts State Police and officers from the Chicopee Police Department responded to a crash on Route 291 shortly after 2 a.m. on Friday, May 7, when the car struck a tractor-trailer.

State Police said that upon arrival, troopers found a heavily damaged car with two people inside who needed to be removed from the vehicle following the crash.

It is unclear what caused the crash, which remains under investigation by State Police.

The condition of the driver and passenger was not available on Friday morning.

The crash led to a closure of eastbound lanes on Burnett Road for several hours as police investigated the crash and cleared the scene. Access to the Massachusetts Turnpike was also temporarily closed and traffic was detoured to exit 6, police said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

