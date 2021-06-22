Contact Us
Troopers Nab Swerving Motorist With Guns, Crystal Meth, Cocaine In Massachusetts, Police Say

Zak Failla
A traffic stop by Massachusetts State Police led to the arrest of a man who was busted with weapons and drugs.
A swerving driver was arrested by Massachusetts State Police troopers after being busted with alleged crystal meth, cocaine, and illegal weapons, authorities said.

Trooper Joao Barros was on patrol at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Friday, June 18 in Worcester County on Route 290 in Auburn near exit 11 when he spotted a Ford Ranger drifting between multiple lanes of traffic, prompting a traffic stop.

Police said that during that subsequent stop, the driver, Jeremiah Hinderliter, of Cooksburg, Pennslyvania, was caught leaning over toward the center of the truck while Barros was checking his license and registration.

Barros proceeded to order Hinderlinter to stop moving, then located a small bag containing a substance suspected to be crystal meth and another bag containing a substance suspected to be cocaine.

Further investigation found that Hinderlinter was also in possession of a loaded Ruger 9mm pistol in between his seat cushions and a Rock Island Armory Model 200 pistol behind the passenger seat.

Police noted that Hinderlinter does not possess a license to carry firearms.

Hinderliter, 32, was arrested and scheduled to be arraigned in Worcester District Court on charges that include:

  • Two counts of illegal possession of a firearm;
  • Two counts of possession of a Class B substance;
  • Possession of ammunition without an FID card;
  • Failure to signal;
  • Marked lanes violations.

No return court date has been announced.

