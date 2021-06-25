Trio Nabbed For Drug Possession In Western Mass

The execution of a search warrant by police in Western Massachusetts led to the arrest of three alleged drug dealers from the area who were busted with crack cocaine, heroin, and other drugs, officials announced.

Officers from the Ware Police Department executed a search warrant on Church Street at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, following a lengthy investigation into drug sales in the area.

The investigation led to the seizure of cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, prescription drugs, cash, and drug distribution equipment.

Following the execution of the search warrant, Western Massachusetts residents Fermin Diaz, Tori Lafrenier, and Kayla Nietzel were all arrested by police in Ware.

Diaz, age 30, of Ware, was charged with:

Two counts of possession of a Class B drug (crack cocaine);

Possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute (manufacturing crack cocaine);

Possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute (marijuana);

Possession of a Class E drug with intent to distribute (Xanax);

Conspiracy to violate drug law;

Possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug (heroin);

Possession of a dangerous weapon.

Diaz was held on a $10,000 bail and scheduled to be arraigned at Eastern Hampshire District Court on Friday, June 25.

Lafrenier, age 20, of West Warren, was. charged with:

Possession of a Class B drug (crack cocaine);

Possession of a Class B substance with intent to distribute (manufacturing crack cocaine);

Possession of a Class D drug with intent to distribute (marijuana);

Possession of a Class E drug with intent to distribute (Xanax);

Conspiracy to violate drug law;

Possession with intent to distribute a Class A drug (heroin);

Lafrenier was held on $500 bail and scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Nietzel, age 33, of Ware, was charged with possession of Class B drug (crack cocaine) and conspiracy to violate drug law. She was also held on $500 bail and scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

