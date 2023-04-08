Contact Us
Toddler Drowned As Dad Ran Away From Clarksburg Car Crash: Police

A Massachusetts State Police officer Photo Credit: Facebook/Massachusetts State Police

A preliminary police investigation suggests that a 2-year-old boy who died on Saturday, April 8, drowned after his father lost him while trying to run away from a car crash in Berkshire County, officials said. 

Darel A. Galorenzo, age 35, of Readsboro, Vermont, is charged with driving under the influence and negligent operation of a motor vehicle, Massachusetts State Police said. Investigators expect officials to file more charges for the child's death soon, troopers added. 

Galorenzo is alleged to have crashed his 2015 Subaru Crosstrek on Middle Road in Clarksburg just before 2 a.m., state police said. When troopers and firefighters arrived, the car was empty. They found Galorenzo nearby at Hudson Brook, but responders didn't see his son. 

Police and firefighters searched the brook for 20 minutes until they found the toddler suffering from drowning injuries. They immediately gave the infant medical aid and rushed him to Berkshire Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead, state police said. 

Galorenzo seemed intoxicated, officials said, and responders took him to Berkshire Medical Center under guard for medical evaluation. He was arrested after doctors released him. 

Massachusetts State Police and the Berkshire County District Attorney's Office are investigating the crash. 

