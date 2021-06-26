Three Killed In Mass Casualty Incident, Massachusetts State Police Say

A mass casualty incident has been declared in Eastern Massachusetts after a stolen truck crashed into a structure and three people were killed at the scene, including a suspected gunman, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 26 in the City of Winthrop in Suffolk County, Massachusetts at Veterans Road, where the truck took down a small brick building, followed by shots fired.

The suspect had stolen the truck owned by a plumbing company, Massachusetts State Police said.

After the suspect fled the crash scene, he allegedly shot a woman and man, before the gunman was shot dead by police, authorities said.

Notifications have not yet been made to victims’ families, Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.