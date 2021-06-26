Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Three Killed In Mass Casualty Incident, Massachusetts State Police Say

Three Killed In Mass Casualty Incident, Massachusetts State Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Winthrop in Suffolk County, Massachusetts.
Winthrop in Suffolk County, Massachusetts. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A mass casualty incident has been declared in Eastern Massachusetts after a stolen truck crashed into a structure and three people were killed at the scene, including a suspected gunman, authorities said.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 26 in the City of Winthrop in Suffolk County, Massachusetts at Veterans Road, where the truck took down a small brick building, followed by shots fired. 

The suspect had stolen the truck owned by a plumbing company, Massachusetts State Police said.

After the suspect fled the crash scene, he allegedly shot a woman and man, before the gunman was shot dead by police, authorities said.

Notifications have not yet been made to victims’ families, Massachusetts State Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

