Teen Trio Nabbed Breaking Into Vehicles In Western Mass, Police Say

Three Western Mass teens were arrested for allegedly breaking into a parked vehicle and then fleeing in stolen cars.

The incident took place around 1 a.m., Tuesday, June 8, when Ludlow Police officers responded to the area of Walnut and Oak streets for a report of a motor vehicle break-in and vandalism, said Ludlow Police Chief Daniel Valadas.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who identified one of the juveniles as a suspect, who was later taken into custody.

During their initial investigation, officers located a 2008 Nissan Maxima with its driver’s side window smashed out.

About 90 minutes later, a sergeant patrolling in the area of Chapin Circle by Birch Point spotted three males rummaging through two parked motor vehicles.

As the sergeant approached the teens fled in the vehicles they had been rummaging through.

Following a short pursuit, the suspects allegedly stopped the vehicles on Brownell Street and Oakwood Street and fled on foot.

Following a brief search, which was supported by K-9 units from the Massachusetts State Police and Amherst Police, two of the suspects were located and taken into custody.

Both vehicles, a 2007 Honda CRV and a 2009 Subaru Forester, were later reported stolen out of Ludlow.

The three, two 15-year-olds, and 18-year-old Yariel Berrios-Ortiz, all of Springfield were arrested and taken to the police headquarters where the two juveniles were released to their guardians, the chief said.

They were all charged with:

Breaking and entering into a vehicle

Malicious damage to a vehicle

Resisting arrest

Receiving a stolen vehicle

Berrios-Ortiz, who was also wanted on a warrant, was transported to Palmer District Court for arraignment.

Ludlow Police are still seeking a fourth suspect, and urge all residents against approaching anyone they believe may be suspicious and to instead call 911.

The incident remains under investigation, and officers and detectives are working to determine whether additional motor vehicle break-ins reported on Wednesday, June 9, on Walnut Street, Voltage Avenue, Power Avenue, and Edison Drive are connected.

Anyone with further information about these crimes, or who has camera images of these or other thefts is asked to call the Ludlow Police Department at 413-583-8305.

