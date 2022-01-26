Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves The Berkshires, MA
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves The Berkshires, MA

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Easthampton, Hadley, Northampton & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Police & Fire

Suspect In 5-Store Robbery Spree Is Arrested In The Berkshires

Kristin Palpini
Email me Read More Stories
Sirens Photo Credit: Pixabay
This photo was shared by police seeking to identify the person who robbed five convenience stores in just 12 hours. Photo Credit: Pittsfield PD

Police have arrested a man suspected of knocking over 5 convenience stores in the Berkshires over the course of 12 hours.

On Monday, Jan. 25, police arrested Patrick Sheerin, 28, on five counts of armed robbery, police said.

The robberies took place in Lenox and Pittsfield starting on Sunday, Jan. 24, around 7 p.m. and going into Monday. The first three stores were robbed in a span of 25 minutes.

Sheerin is being charged with armed robbery even though a weapon was never seen on Sheerin. He allegedly threatened convenience store clerks, telling them he had a weapon, police said.

Here’s a list of the stores that were allegedly robbed by Sheerin going in order from when the first robbery was reported:

  • Lipton Mart on South Street, Pittsfield;
  • Lipton Mart on Pittsfield Road in Lenox;
  • Palmer’s Variety on Elm Street in Pittsfield;
  • Cumberland Farms on Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield;
  • Convenience Plus on Dalton Avenue.

On Monday, Jan. 25, Pittsfield Police released a screenshot, allegedly of Sheerin, taken by one of the store’s security cameras. Sheerin was arrested soon thereafter, police said.

An investigation is ongoing. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.