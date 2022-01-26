Suspect In 5-Store Robbery Spree Is Arrested In The Berkshires

Police have arrested a man suspected of knocking over 5 convenience stores in the Berkshires over the course of 12 hours.

On Monday, Jan. 25, police arrested Patrick Sheerin, 28, on five counts of armed robbery, police said.

The robberies took place in Lenox and Pittsfield starting on Sunday, Jan. 24, around 7 p.m. and going into Monday. The first three stores were robbed in a span of 25 minutes.

Sheerin is being charged with armed robbery even though a weapon was never seen on Sheerin. He allegedly threatened convenience store clerks, telling them he had a weapon, police said.

Here’s a list of the stores that were allegedly robbed by Sheerin going in order from when the first robbery was reported:

Lipton Mart on South Street, Pittsfield;

Lipton Mart on Pittsfield Road in Lenox;

Palmer’s Variety on Elm Street in Pittsfield;

Cumberland Farms on Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield;

Convenience Plus on Dalton Avenue.

On Monday, Jan. 25, Pittsfield Police released a screenshot, allegedly of Sheerin, taken by one of the store’s security cameras. Sheerin was arrested soon thereafter, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

