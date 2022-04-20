Suspect Apprehended After Pursuit Ends In Stockbridge

A man wanted on felony warrants was arrested following a lengthy pursuit that ended in Western Massachusetts.

A trooper located the vehicle, which had been reported stolen out of Maine, in Worcester County at the Charlton Service Plaza on the Massachusetts Turnpike westbound at about 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 20, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The trooper found the driver sleeping in the back seat of the 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor.

The driver, identified as 48-year-old Kevin Oldaker, of Illinois, refused to unlock the doors of the Mitsubishi and then drove away, traveling west on the turnpike, police said.

Oldaker used crossovers to evade the cruisers in the Hampden County city of Chicopee and in Ludlow, and exited the turnpike in Ludlow before reentering the highway and traveling west, authorities said.

He eventually hit a tire deflation device troopers had deployed.

The pursuit continued into Berkshire County until Oldaker stopped the Mitsubishi in Stockbridge, about three miles from the New York line, police said.

Authorities reported that Oldaker refused to exit the Mitsubishi, causing a brief standoff.

He eventually surrendered and was arrested shortly after 9 a.m., police said.

Police said Oldaker is wanted on a warrant out of Maine that was issued last week charging him with violent stalking and a warrant out of Illinois from February of 2014 charging him with home invasion and sexual assault.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

