Stealing From Critical Ill Patient: Pittsfield Nurse Who Took Fentanyl Going To Jail, Feds Say

A 37-year-old Pittsfield nurse who admitted she stole fentanyl from a critically ill patient's IV using a syringe will spend the next three months in federal prison, authorities said.

Jessica Lotto pleaded guilty in May to one count of acquiring a controlled substance by fraud, deceit, or subterfuge, the US Attorney's Office said. A judge sentenced her to three months behind bars on Friday, Feb. 17.

Investigators said Lotto was caring for a critically ill patient at Berkshire Medical Center in 2019 when she siphoned off some of the powerful painkiller. The patient was sedated and didn't know the nurse had used a syringe to take fentanyl from their IV line.

The prosecutor didn't detail how Lotto was caught but said she admitted to it when confronted.

