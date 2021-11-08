Contact Us
Sobriety Checkpoint Scheduled For Western Mass, State Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The Massachusetts State Police will hold sobriety checkpoints in Hampden County. Photo Credit: Flickr user UCI-UC Irvine

If you are thinking about drinking and driving in Western Massachusetts, think again as one county is setting up sobriety checkpoints.

Colonel Christopher S. Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced that a “sobriety checkpoint” will be implemented in Hampden County over the upcoming weekend.

Mason said the purpose is to further educate the public and strengthen the public’s awareness of the need of detecting and removing drunk motorists from the roadways.

The checkpoints will be held from Saturday, Nov. 13 into Sunday, Nov. 14.

The checkpoints are made possible by a grant from the state Office of Public Safety and Security.

