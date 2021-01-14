Search On For 2 Missing Teens In North Adams

In unrelated incidents, North Adams Police are searching for two missing teenagers.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, police issued a missing juvenile alert for Shaun Chelstowski, 17. Chelstowski was last seen in North Adams on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at around 5 p.m. He was wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time.

Chelstowski is 5’8,” weighs about 140 lbs., has hazel eyes, brown hair, and a light skin tone.

Confusion about whether Chelstowski is really missing sprang up online as people said he was posting to Snapchat during the day. A woman claiming to be Chelstowski’s mother, Maria Crittelli, said that her son is indeed missing.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, North Adams Police said they are searching for Cristina Cassidy, 17. Cassidy went missing on Nov. 26, 2020. She is 5’6,” about 145 lbs., with brown hair, brown eyes, and a light-brown skin tone.

Police said they are attempting to check Cassidy’s “well being.”

Anyone with information about either Cassidy or Chelstowski is asked to contact the North Adams Police at (413) 664-4945, ext. 1.

