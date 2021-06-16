Contact Us
The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown
Return to your home site

Menu

The Berkshires Daily Voice serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Nearby Towns

  • Hampden
    serves Chicopee, Holyoke, Palmer, Springfield & Westfield
  • Hampshire Franklin
    serves Amherst, Belchertown, Deerfield, Easthampton, Greenfield, Hadley, Montague, Northampton, Orange & South Hadley
  • East Dutchess
    serves Amenia, Beekman, Dover, Millbrook, North East, Pawling, Pine Plains, Stanford, Union Vale & Washington
Breaking News: Baker Backs Biden Push For Death Penalty In Boston Marathon Case
Police & Fire

Police Seek Suspect Who Fled Scene Of Western Mass Crash

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police are attempting to locate the suspect in the red sedan who fled the scene of a crash in West Springfield. Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department
Police are attempting to locate the suspect in the red sedan who fled the scene of a crash in West Springfield. Photo Credit: West Springfield Police Department

Recognize this vehicle?

Police in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run earlier this week.

The West Springfield Police Department released photos from the scene of a hit-and-run crash that took place at approximately 8:52 a.m. on Monday, June 14 at the intersection of East Elm Street and Route 5.

According to police, the driver of the red sedan pictured above struck a white Ford Ranger and proceeded to flee the area.

The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, officials noted.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or recognizes the red sedan has been asked to contact West Springfield Police Officer Shawn Knox at (413) 263-3210 at extension 228.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

The Berkshires Daily Voice!

Serves Adams, Dalton, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, North Adams, Pittsfield & Williamstown

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.