Police Seek Suspect Who Fled Scene Of Western Mass Crash

Recognize this vehicle?

Police in Western Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run earlier this week.

The West Springfield Police Department released photos from the scene of a hit-and-run crash that took place at approximately 8:52 a.m. on Monday, June 14 at the intersection of East Elm Street and Route 5.

According to police, the driver of the red sedan pictured above struck a white Ford Ranger and proceeded to flee the area.

The driver of the Ford suffered minor injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, officials noted.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or recognizes the red sedan has been asked to contact West Springfield Police Officer Shawn Knox at (413) 263-3210 at extension 228.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.