Police Looking For Woman Who Stole Money From 11-Year-Old's Wallet At Western Mass Store

Kathy Reakes
The woman who allegedly stole the money from an 11-year-old girl's wallet.
The woman who allegedly stole the money from an 11-year-old girl's wallet. Photo Credit: Ware Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying a woman who allegedly stole more than $100 from an 11-year-old girl's wallet in Western Mass.

The incident took place around 11:20 a.m., Sunday, May 23, in Hampshire County at the Dollar Tree store in Ware.

The girl left her pink wallet in a shopping basket, Ware Police said, and exited the store with her father. 

Within minutes, she realized she left the wallet in the store and returned hoping to find it.

The girl reported finding the wallet in the front of the store but $107 in cash was missing from it, police said.

Dollar Tree management was quick to locate the security camera footage which showed a woman entering the store and picking up the basket with the pink wallet and opening it.

The woman with the wallet.

Ware Police Department

She is then seen on camera removing what appears to be cash from the wallet and putting the cash into her purse and walking off, discarding the pink wallet in the front of the store.

If anyone recognizes the suspect or you are the suspect, please contact Sgt. Chris DeSantis at 413-967-3571 or through the Ware Police Tip Line email at waretipline@townofware.com

 Your identity can remain anonymous.

