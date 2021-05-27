Contact Us
Police Issue Alert For Wanted Person Of Interest In Massachusetts Incident

Zak Failla
A porch pirate is wanted by the Worcester Police Department.
Photo Credit: Worcester Police Department

Recognize him?

Police investigators in Massachusetts are seeking the public’s assistance to identify and locate a wanted porch pirate who was caught on camera stealing a package from a Worcester home.

An alert was issued by the Worcester Police Department, which released a photo of a suspect seen on a doorbell cam stealing a package in the middle of the day in the area of Crowningshield Road.

In the photo, the suspect can be seen wearing a dark-colored Levi’s tank top with sweats and a headband. No other descriptive information was released by investigators.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who has information regarding the suspect or the incident has been asked to contact investigators at the Worcester Police Department by sending an anonymous text to 274637 TIPWPD with the message or send an anonymous message online here.

Calls can also be made to the Worcester Police Detective Bureau by calling (508) 799-8651. 

