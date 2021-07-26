Contact Us
Police Issue Alert For Person Who's Gone Missing In Western Mass

Zak Failla
Oliver Richard
Oliver Richard Photo Credit: Westfield Police Department

Seen him?

An alert has been issued by police investigators in Western Massachusetts as they attempt to locate a man who was reported missing over the weekend.

The Westfield Police Department’s Detective Bureau is seeking the public’s assistance in tracking down Oliver Richard, who was reported missing on Sunday, July 25.

Police said Richard is approximately 5-foot-9 with blond hair and blue eyes. No other descriptive information was provided.

He was last seen by family members on Friday, July 23.

According to investigators, Richard is believed to be driving a gray 2001 Buick century bearing Massachusetts license plates 96MV29.

Anyone with information regarding Richard’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Westfield Police Department by calling (413) 562-5411. 

