The Berkshires Daily Voice
The Berkshires Daily Voice

Police Issue Alert For Missing 15-Year-Old Western Mass Girl

Zak Failla
Jeziah Adorno. Photo Credit: Chicopee Police Department
Jeziah Adorno. Photo Credit: Chicopee Police Department

Law enforcement agencies in Western Massachusetts continue to seek the public’s assistance in locating a runaway teenager who has been missing for months.

The Chicopee Police Department issued the alert for Jeziah Adorno, who ran away from home in April and was last seen near Pearl Street in Springfield.

Police described Adorno as being approximately 5-foot-2, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black UGG boots.

Adorno is being considered a runaway. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact the Chicopee Police Department Detective Bureau by calling 413-594-1740.

