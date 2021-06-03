Police In Western Mass Issue Warning For Fake Contest

Police in Western Massachusetts are cautioning of a new scam involving a phony contest that has been making the rounds in the region.

The Chicopee Police Department issued an alert warning of a fake Chicopee Forum that has been messaging people advising that they’ve won a contest that doesn’t exist in an effort to ascertain personal identifying information.

Police said that area residents have been receiving private messages on social media and through other means regarding the faux contest, stating that they’ve won a prize in the fake contest.

According to police, residents should “always be cautious before opening any link that is provided and never give out any personal or banking information.”

Anyone who believes they have been the target or victim of a similar scheme can contact investigators at the Chicopee Police Department by calling (413) 594-1700.

